Maha MP Navneet Rana gets death threats from unknown caller, FIR lodged

Unidentified people have been charged with making death threats against Maharashtra Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, the Delhi Police said. According to police, the accused threatened Rana for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house last month.

On Wednesday, Rana’s personal assistant filed a report stating that between 5.27 and 5.47 pm, they received 11 calls in which the caller spewed obscenities and threatened to kill the MP. The caller threatened Rana with not being able to enter Maharashtra and being killed if she sang the Hanuman Chalisa again. The FIR that has been lodged at the North Avenue police station read, ‘Because of this (threats), the MP is scared, traumatised and worried…’.

‘We have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman)’, DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth stated.