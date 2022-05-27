PM Modi inaugurates Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s biggest Drone festival- Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Friday. He interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.

#WATCH | PM Modi said, "Every month I organize a Pragati meeting with govt officials and review the development works in various parts of the country with the help of drones." pic.twitter.com/VzdWqoNM2T — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 150 remote pilot certificates at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xcM3Jmmz40 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.