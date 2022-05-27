DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi inaugurates Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Delhi today

May 27, 2022, 11:49 am IST

 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s biggest Drone festival- Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Friday. He interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demonstrations in the drone exhibition centre.

 

Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event and is being held on May 27-28. Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc will participate in the Mahotsav.

 

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

