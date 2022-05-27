DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Realme launches Naruto Limited Edition of GT Neo 3: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched Naruto Limited Edition of its GT Neo 3 smartphone. The smartphone has the same specifications as the standard variant of the smartphone. But it has an orange coloured back to match the Naruto theme. The special edition of Realme GT Neo 3 is now available for pre-order in China for CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,600).

The smartphone comes  with 6.7-inch touchscreen and a 4,500mAh battery. It  is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC  and runs on Android 12.  It houses  a triple camera setup.

The back of the smartphone is in orange and black colours to match the jumpsuit that the protagonist of the anime wears, complete with the red swirl symbol. The rear cameras have been surrounded in silver metallic accents along with a Hidden Leaf Village or Konohagakure symbol from Naruto for reference. Under the symbol, Realme and Naruto’s collaboration has been marked.

