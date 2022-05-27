DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Samsung launches Galaxy M13: Know the specifications

May 27, 2022, 01:14 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched Galaxy M13. The Samsung listing does not include the pricing information about this handset. It will arrive in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colours.

The new smartphone  features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by  octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage and runs on Android 12 . It houses a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is likely to support 15W fast charging.

It includes Samsung Knox mobile security platform. Connectivity options include  4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5Ghz/ 5GHz), and Bluetooth v5.0.

