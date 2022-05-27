Samsung launches Galaxy M13: Know the specifications

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung launched Galaxy M13. The Samsung listing does not include the pricing information about this handset. It will arrive in Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper colours.

The new smartphone features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display with a full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage and runs on Android 12 . It houses a triple rear camera setup with LED flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is likely to support 15W fast charging.

Also Read: BMW launches all-electric sedan ‘BMW i4’ in India: Know the feature and price

It includes Samsung Knox mobile security platform. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5Ghz/ 5GHz), and Bluetooth v5.0.