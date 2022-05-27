Strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude hits Peru

Lima: A strong earthquake measuring 7.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit struck the Tirapata region of southern Peru on Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the depth of the earthquake was 212 km. There is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning in place. The earthquake was also felt in the southern regions of Arequipa, Cusco and Tacna.

Peru is located in the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, where approximately 85% of the world`s seismic activity occurs.