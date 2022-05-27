Tsunami warning on Indian Ocean issued as strong earthquake hits East Timor

Jakarta: A tsunami warning on Indian Ocean has been issued by the US Geological Survey (USGS). The agency issued the tsunami advisory as a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the coast of East Timor. There is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 51.4 km off the eastern tip of Timor Island. USGS said that the earthquake may be capable of generating a tsunami affecting the Indian Ocean region. The Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) issued the tsunami warning for the region.

East Timor and Indonesia is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’. ‘Ring of Fire’’ is an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In February, a 6.2-magnitude quake killed a dozen people when it struck Indonesia’s North Sumatra. In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake hit the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.