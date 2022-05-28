3-year-old among 4 dead in AP as building collapses in cylinder blast

A cylinder blast triggered a building collapse in Andhra Pradesh’s Ananapur district, killing at least four people, including a 3-year-old child and two mothers. Two more people were taken to the hospital with severe burn injuries. A cooking gas cylinder blew up at a house in Mulakedu village in Anantapur district on Saturday, May 28.

The event also caused damage to two neighboring houses. When police learned about the incident, they rushed to the spot and began a rescue and relief operation. Jainabi (60), Dadu (36), and Sharfunni (28) are the identities of the deceased. The incident also took the life of a 3-year-old child.