Any agreement with Russia is not worth a broken penny, says Ukrainian negotiator

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator, warned on Saturday that any agreement with Russia cannot be trusted and that Moscow can only be stopped in its invasion by force.

Podolyak commented on the Telegram messaging app, ‘Any arrangement with Russia isn’t worth a broken coin. Can you deal with a country that lies cynically and propagandistically?’

After peace talks broke down, Russia and Ukraine blamed each other, with the last known face-to-face meetings taking place on March 29. The Kremlin stated earlier this month that Ukraine was unwilling to continue peace negotiations, while Kyiv authorities blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that only President Vladimir Putin was willing to meet with him to discuss how to end the war.

Putin has stated that Russian forces are conducting a specific operation to demilitarise Ukraine and cleanse it of extremist anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies see this as a ruse to invade Ukraine on February 24.

‘Russia has demonstrated that it is a savage country that endangers global security,’ Podolyak added. ‘The only way to stop a barbarian is to use force.’