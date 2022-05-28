Australian tot born with a permanent smile due to a rare genetic defect

A baby girl was born in Australia with a rare congenital abnormality. Ayla Summer Mucha was diagnosed with bilateral microstomia, an ultra-rare disorder that affects the aesthetics and function of the mouth cavity.

The baby girl born in December 2021 has a permanent smile, which has made her a TikTok and Instagram sensation.

Doctors informed her parents, Cristina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, that Ayla had developed this disease during the pregnancy period. ‘Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia. So it came as a huge shock’, Vercher said.

Only 14 occurrences of the disease have been documented worldwide, according to a 2007 research published in the Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal. Doctors at Flinders Medical Centre, on the other hand, had never seen anything like it before.

Vercher’s ultrasound imaging before the caesarian did not reveal the abnormally big mouth opening. ‘All I could think about as a mother was where I went wrong, especially when I had been so pedantic throughout my entire pregnancy’, she further said.

Ayla’s parents are consulting physicians about having surgery to correct her broad grin since she may be unable to latch or breastfeed. They use Instagram to raise awareness about the illness and share their own stories.