BJP, Congress, and JDS in Karnataka rush to name candidates for four vacancies in Rajya Sabha

As four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka fall vacant, all three parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), are racing to fill them. The BJP wanted to run three candidates, according to sources, making it difficult for the JDS candidate to win. Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda urged to the BJP’s top brass not to field a third candidate, allowing the JDS to elect one Rajya Sabha member.

The Congress is likely to choose Karnataka’s Jairam Ramesh as its nominee. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to be the BJP’s candidate again. BM Farooq, a member of the Legislative Council, is being investigated by the JDS (MLC). If the BJP runs two candidates, the Congress one, and the JDS one, all four candidates will be elected unopposed.

It may be considered, according to a top source, because the former Prime Minister has spoken with BJP top brass. If the BJP runs a third candidate, they will need a minimum of 15 votes to win.