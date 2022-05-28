British company ‘making milk for the royal family’ will ship product to the US to counter scarcity; Report

A British manufacturer of baby food used by the British royal family to feed Prince Louis will transport formula to the United States to help alleviate recurring shortages. Kendamil, manufactured by Kendal Nutricare, is in negotiations with the US Food and Drug Administration about flying the formula to the US. According to the business, it intends to ship enough for 100 trucks in the next six months.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have given Prince Louis Kendamil baby cereal and baby milk. Manufacturers are currently shipping supplies to the United States as part of Operation Fly Formula. This was initiated by President Biden on May 18 to overcome chronic shortages caused by supply chain concerns and product recalls.

Following complaints of bacterial illness in four children who swallowed the food, Abbott Nutrition recalled certain formulas prepared at its facilities in Sturgis, Michigan. Parents have struggled to obtain tins of their chosen formula as merchants such as Target, CVS, and Walgreens have rationed supplies. According to the plan, the Departments of Health and Human Services and Agriculture can deploy military aircraft to deliver infant formula that meets FDA criteria to the United States. On Sunday, the first shipment of Nestle formula arrived in Indiana from Switzerland.

Dylan McMahon, Kendamil’s cofounder, told Insider: ‘The extent and severity of the newborn milk shortages in the United States are incredibly worrying. We can only imagine how stressful it must be for those parents, and we are grateful to be able to assist. We are excited to deliver the highest-quality formula to American parents while also supporting British jobs, local farming, and organic dairy,’ he said. Kendal Nutricare is the UK’s sole maker of baby formula and is headquartered in Kendal, in the Lake District in northwest England. The business was established in 1962.