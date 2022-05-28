Cruise drug case; Anti-Drugs Agency says, attempt to ‘Implicate’ Aryan khan

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team who arrested Aryan Khan and 19 others in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case conducted a “shoddy” investigation, according to the special investigation team (SIT) created to re-investigate the case. There was no mandatory medical test for the accused, no video recording of the raids, and no corroborative proof against WhatsApp chats, among the irregularities.

SN Pradhan, director general of the Narcotics Control Bureau, informed the Press Trust of India that the case had “underwhelming evidence” compared to the golden rule of gathering ‘overwhelming evidence’ against the accused. In a statement, the NCB also stated that it used ‘the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt’ in re-examining this case.

According to the Press Trust of India, officials from the special investigation team found many ‘grave irregularities’ by the NCB team, who were allegedly only trying to ‘implicate’ Aryan Khan in this case. The NCB filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet against 14 accused in the 2021 case before a Mumbai court on Friday, but did not charge six, including Aryan Khan, due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence.’