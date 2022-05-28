‘Hate’ Slogans case; 18 more people arrested in Popular Front of India rally

In connection with the PFI sloganeering case, Kerala Police arrested 18 more people on Friday. ‘These were the people who were repeating the slogans raised by the child. Two people were arrested earlier,’ said Kerala Police.

The Kerala High Court has ordered police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection to alleged provocative sloganeering at an Alappuzha rally on May 21. Anas, a native of Erattuepetta, was the first person arrested in the crime, carrying the minor boy on his shoulders.

A boy is seen in the viral video raising the slogan that ‘Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently, you can live in our land and if you don’t live decently, we know Azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently.’

This came as a direct threat to Kerala’s Hindu and Christian populations, with PFI threatening them with death if they didn’t comply. PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb were charged with hate speech on Tuesday by Kerala Police under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).