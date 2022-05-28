Hate slogans in PFI rally: Kerala police arrest boy’s father

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police arrested the father of 10-year-old boy who raised hate slogans in a rally organized by Popular Front of India (PFI) at Alappuzha on May 21. The boy and his family were missing for last some days. PFI activists staged a protest for taking the parent under custody.

Earlier, police arrested 18 more people in connection with raising hate slogan at the rally. Police arrested people who repeated the slogan raised by a 10-year-old child. Erattuepetta resident Anas, who carried the minor boy on his shoulders, was the first person to be arrested in the case. Police on Tuesday registered a case against PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb in the case.

Also Read: Man detained for forcefully cutting sadhu’s hair

Earlier on Friday, the Kerala High Court has instructed police to take appropriate action against the Popular Front of India in connection with hate slogans raised in the rally.

In a viral video, a boy is seen raising the slogan that ‘Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently, you can live in our land and if you don’t live decently, we know Azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently’.

Police has registered first information report (FIR) under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505 (1) (b) (act against the public tranquillity), 505 (1) (c), 505 (2), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act against the arrested.