Hero Electronix launches new smart dash cam ‘Qubo’ in India

Mumbai: Hero Electronix launched a new smart dash cam named Qubo Smart Dash Cam in India. Qubo Smart Dash Cam is the first fully designed made in India dash cam and is priced at Rs. 4,290 . It will be available for purchase through a network of dealers and e-commerce sites including Amazon and Quboworld.

The smart dash cam comes equipped with a 1080p video camera for recording and live feed with 30fps support. It equips a built-in 6-axis G-sensor that can auto-detect a sudden shake or collision and stores the recording in the event file. This event file is accessible through the Qubo App on user’s phone. The smart dash cam comes with a mobile app for both Android and iOS.

The dash cam also gets a wide-angle FOV for minimum blind spots and is claimed to offer coverage of over six lanes. It can be mounted on a car’s dashboard to record videos while driving in event of an accident or a robbery.