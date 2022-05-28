Mehboob Khan Death Anniversary today, read about the movies of the legendary filmmaker

Mehboob Khan is widely regarded as one of the best Indian filmmakers of all time. That is how members of the film fraternity and cinephiles remember him.

This versatile producer-director died on May 28, 1964, of a heart attack, and this year marks the 57th anniversary of his death.

Mehboob Khan is best known for directing the 1957 film Mother India. For this great invention, he got two National Film Awards, as well as Filmfare Awards for Best Film and Best Director.

Furthermore, in 1954, Mehboob Khan established his own production firm named Mehboob Production and then a film studio called Mehboob Studios, which is still extremely prominent in Bandra.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, let us relive some of his best films:

India, Mother (1957)

Mehboob Khan directed this epic film. This melodrama is about a courageous mom who raises her son despite numerous challenges and tribulations while remaining faithful to her morals.

This era’s powerful Bollywood film starred Nargis, Sunil Dutt, and Rajendra Kumar.

Andaz’s (1949)

This is a Hindi musical drama film about a love triangle starring Dilip Kumar, Nargis, and V. H. Desai. Dilip (Dilip Kumar) loves Neena (Nargis) in the film, but she only sees him as a friend.

Rajan finally marries Neena. When he discovers that Dilip had had feelings for Neena, he misinterprets the situation.

Elaan’s (1947)

This was the sixth highest-grossing Indian film in 1947. This film is about Javed, who falls in love with Nazparvar, his mother’s instructor.

Surendra, Mohammad Afzal Rizvi, Munawwar Sultana, and Leela Mishra appeared in this film directed by Mehboob Khan.

Ada Anokhi (1948)

Mehboob Khan directed this romance drama. The plot was a romantic triangle in which a devastated beautiful woman suffers from amnesia after losing her memory in a railway accident. Naseem Basu, Surendra, and Prem Adib appeared in this film.

Aaan (1952)

Another hit created and directed by Mehboob Khan, starring Dilip Kumar, Nimmi, Prem Nath, and others. At the time, it was the most costly Indian film ever made.

The story centres around King Shamsher Singh, who ascends to the throne and immediately embarks on a reign of terror and oppression.