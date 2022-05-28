Oppo launches A57: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its Oppo A57 (2022) in Thailand. The new smartphone is priced at THB 5,499 (roughly Rs. 12,500) and is offered in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours. The handset will be available for purchase from Shopee, JD, Lazada, and Thisshop.com. Oppo is yet to reveal whether the handset will debut in other markets, including India.

The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) LCD display. It is equipped with dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with support for 33W fast charging.

Also Read: TVS Motors launches HLX 125 Gold, HLX 150 Gold Limited Edition

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.