Petitioners seek status quo on mosque premises in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Officials said three applications were filed in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case in the court of civil judge (senior division), demanding, among other things, that the status quo be maintained on the mosque premises. The applications were filed in Jyoti Singh’s court in 2020 as part of a complaint filed in the name of the deity Sri Krishna Virajman and Lucknow resident Manish Yadav, who claims to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, for the mosque to be shifted.

The mosque, according to the petitioners, is constructed on a part of the 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. The petitioners had previously asked the court for a survey of the mosque. The court has set July 1 as the next hearing date for the reopening of courts following the summer vacation.

The three new applications, according to District Government Counsel (Civil) Sanjai Gaur, demanded: a) maintaining the status quo on the mosque premises, b) appointing two assistant advocate commissioners, and c) ordering the presence of district level officers during an advocate commissioner’s on-the-spot inspection of the mosque. The petitioners argue that several ‘vital signs’ of Hindu temples have been buried inside the mosque in the status quo application.

The petitioner’s lawyer is concerned that these signs will be defaced, disfigured, or removed all at once during the court’s long summer vacation. The only solution, according to the counsel, is to maintain the status quo on mosque premises.