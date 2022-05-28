‘PM Modi’s major goal is to eliminate regional political parties,’ says HD Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the JD(S), stated on Friday that criticising family-run parties is merely an excuse, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s primary goal is to abolish regional political parties. The former Chief Minister was reacting to Modi’s criticism on family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, claiming that ‘parivaarvad’ is the country’s ‘greatest enemy.’

The remarks come as Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy here on Thursday in an attempt to revive the third front, which has no BJP or Congress. They are alleged to have had discussions about it.

‘Family-run political parties are the biggest enemy to the country and the youth. That this is the biggest problem of politics, too, is the new preaching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should have made a realistic study of the background of BJP’s growth and made the speech,’ Kumaraswamy said.

He claimed that criticising family-run parties is an excuse and that the Prime Minister’s major goal is to root out regional political parties, claiming that following the Congress’ rout in many states, regional parties are the main opposition to the BJP.