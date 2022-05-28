Police recovers 5.5 kg heroin worth crore, arrest 3

Ludhiana: The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police recovered 5.5 kg of heroin worth crore of rupees. Police also arrested 3 persons in connection with this. Police claimed that the arrested have links with cross border drug smuggling racket.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 1050 trains on May 28, 29: Know how to check full list

Police recovered 2 kg 40 grams of heroin from Ashu Arora in Manakwal village in Ludhiana. In the second case, police arrested Sachin Sharma from the Chander Nagar area of Ludhiana and recovered 810 grams of heroin from his possession. 2 kg 650 grams of heroin was recovered from Jaswinder Singh. Three separate cases have been registered at the STF police station.