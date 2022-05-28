Randeep Hooda shares first look poster of ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randep Hooda shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. The film is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Hooda shared the poster on Saturday, May 28 as it marks the 139th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

‘A salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s struggle for freedom & self-actualisation. hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a true revolutionary & tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long #VeerSavarkarJayanti’, said Hooda.

The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film is bankrolled by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, at Bhagur village of Nashik district in Maharashtra. He was one of the most important figures of the Hindu Mahasabha. He was a politician, activist and writer. Veer Savarkar died on February 26, 1966, in Bombay.