Redmi launches Note 11T Pro+ and Note 11T Pro smartphones: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched two new smartphones- Note 11T Pro+ and Note 11T Pro- in the Chinese market. Redmi Note 11T Pro+ is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800) and 8GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100). The Redmi Note 11T Pro is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,900) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 23,300) and 8GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 25,600). Both the phones come in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue shades.

Redmi Note 11T Pro+ specifications: The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and runs on Android-based MIUI 13. It features 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with the triple rear camera setup. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also Read; Market capitalization of LIC fall by Rs 80,000 crore

Redmi Note 11T Pro specifications: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and runs on Android-based MIUI 13. It also has 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with the triple rear camera setup.