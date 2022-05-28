TVS Motors launches HLX 125 Gold, HLX 150 Gold Limited Edition

Mumbai: India’s popular two wheeler maker, TVS Motor Company launched TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold in Kenya. TVS Motor Company is India’s second largest exporter of two-wheelers, after Bajaj Auto.

The TVS HLX 150 Gold and TVS HLX 125 Gold comes with unique first-in-segment features like Smart Lock (Anti-theft security feature using key-FOB) to enhance the safety and security of the vehicle. The motorcycle comes in a new attractive colour Starlight Blue and Burgundy seat colours.

TVS HLX houses a durable engine with dual-stage filtration technology and convenient features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and an optional offering of a telematics solution. TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100 cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 49 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM.