Ukraine-Russia War: Zelenskyy promises to rebuild Antonov An-225, world’s largest plane

The Antonov An-225 ‘Mriya,’ also known as the world’s largest jet even after its destruction during the Ukraine-Russia war, is still being discussed. According to the aviation news website Airlive, at a meeting with Ukrainian students, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his desire to build another Mriya. The new plane will be created to remember the tragic loss of life during the Ukraine-Russia war, notably during the defense of Mariupol. It should be remembered that the Antonov An-225 was destroyed in late February during a Russian strike in Kyiv.

Second unit of World’s Biggest Plane: History

When the world’s largest plane was built, it was not the only one planned; a second Antonov An-225 was in the works at the time. However, the second unit was never constructed due to a lack of funds and interest, eventually resulting in the idea’s demise in 1994. For various reasons, the notion of completing the project was brought up again, but it was put on hold due to the needed money.

Updates;

The work on the Antonov An-225’s second unit is 70% complete, with only a few aircraft components remaining to be installed. According to rumors, costs of up to $800 million is required to restore the airplane. To give you a better perspective, most aircraft, such as the Airbus A380, cost far less than the money required to construct the world’s largest airliner.

According to the story, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Turkey’s President to get the finances required to bring another Antonov An-225 to life, but the endeavor proved futile. Given the continuous conflict, raising the cash required to build the aircraft appears to be a long-term project. But, according to Airlive, President Zelenskyy went above and above by dedicating the plane’s construction to the Ukrainian military, which he referred to as ‘heroic people’.