Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister, Vice President pays tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth 139th birth anniversary. ‘Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Hindi. Prime Minister also shared a photo montage on Veer Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the freedom fighter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Veer Savarkar and said that he was a great social reformer and visionary thinker.

‘My humble tributes to the valorous freedom fighter and devout nationalist, Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He was a great social reformer, a visionary thinker and a gifted writer. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s indomitable spirit and abiding love for our motherland continue to inspire every Indian’, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, at Bhagur village of Nashik district in Maharashtra. He was one of the most important figures of the Hindu Mahasabha. He was a politician, activist and writer. Veer Savarkar died on February 26, 1966, in Bombay.