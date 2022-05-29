1,500-year-old city with palaces, pyramids found in Mexico

Local media claimed on Friday that archaeologists excavating in Mexico’s Yucatan area unearthed the ruins of a centuries-old Mayan metropolis. During the late classic period, the city of Xiol, which means ‘the spirit of man’ in Mayan is said to have housed 4,000 people between 600 and 900 CE.

The region was initially found in 2018 on a building site for a prospective industrial park near Merida, Yucatan’s northernmost city. The site was thereafter taken up by archaeologists from the National Institute for Anthropology and History (INAH).

Delegate for the INAH centre in Yucatan, Arturo Chab Cardenas said, ‘The discovery of this Mayan city is important for its monumental architecture and because it has been restored despite being located on private land’.

The site is notable for its Puuc style architecture, which is more commonly seen in the Yucatan’s southern regions and was famously employed for the Chichen Itza pyramid. The researchers also emphasised the site’s numerous palaces, pyramids, and plazas, as well as evidence of residents from diverse socioeconomic strata.