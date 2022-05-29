7 people including 3 women killed in bus-truck collision

Ayodhya: in a tragic incident, at least 7 people including 3 women lost their lives and 9 others were injured in as the tourist bus they were travelling collided with a truck. The accident took place on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The bus was carrying 16 people from Karnataka and was going to Ayodhya. The identities of the deceased were being ascertained. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident. A probe into the accident is going on.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured get good medical treatment.