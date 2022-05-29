DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUttar PradeshLatest NewsNEWS

7 people including 3 women killed in bus-truck collision

May 29, 2022, 03:56 pm IST

Ayodhya: in a tragic incident, at least 7 people including 3 women lost their lives and 9 others were injured in as the tourist bus they were travelling collided with a truck. The accident took place  on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur highway  in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The bus was  carrying 16 people from Karnataka and  was going to Ayodhya. The identities of the deceased were being ascertained. The truck driver fled the spot after the incident. A probe into the accident  is going on.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 39,000 crore from Indian markets in May 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the deaths and directed the officers concerned to ensure the injured get good medical treatment.

Tags
shortlink
May 29, 2022, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button