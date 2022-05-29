A ‘record-breaking whiskey bottle’ with 311 liters is sold for a time-record price!

According to Lyon & Turnbull, the world’s largest bottle of Scotch whiskey, the Intrepid, which stands 5ft 11 inches tall and holds 311 litres, sold for around $1.4 million. The auction was held live online on Wednesday (May 25) and was finally won by a worldwide unknown collector. According to the auction company, The Intrepid is a magnificent 32-year-old single-malt distilled at the famed The Macallan in Speyside in 1989. When it was filled last year, the whiskey joined the Guinness World Records in September 2021. The bottle contains the equivalent of 444 normal bottles.

It is produced by Fah Mai Holdings Group Inc. and Rosewin Holdings PLC and is available at Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky in Huntly, Scotland, UK. Daniel Monk of Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings developed the Intrepid initiative in remembrance of his father Captain Stanley Monk. Lyon and Turnbull remarked that it is light gold in colour and has a pleasant flavour with apple flavours.

#TheIntrepid – officially the world's largest bottle of Scotch #whisky – reaches £1.1 million in today's auction. An adventure from the start, The Intrepid project is dedicated to the spirit & experience of exploration. pic.twitter.com/9G6TJ8nLQg — Lyon & Turnbull (@LyonandTurnbull) May 25, 2022

Daniel Monk, the founder of The Intrepid Project, stated: ‘For myself and the rest of the team, the Intrepid project has always been about more than just money. This is a passion effort to honour my late father, Captain Stanley Monk, who was an adventurer and accomplished many wonderful things during his life. Today would have been his birthday, therefore it was the ideal time to put The Intrepid up for sale’.