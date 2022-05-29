Air carrier cancels more than 200 flights

Geneva: Switzerland based low-budget air carrier, easyJet decided to cancel more than 200 during next 10 days. The decision was taken due airport delays and other restrictions. The air carrier said that a range of issues affected its operations and contributed to the cancellations, including air traffic control restrictions, runway works and airport handling delays.

The air carrier recently removed six seats from some A319 aircraft to reduce the crew it needed by one. It would cancel around 24 flights a day from London’s Gatwick Airport between May 28 and June 6. On Thursday, a software failure forced EasyJet to cancel about 200 flights.

Also Read; Mahzooz Draw: 36 lucky winners share 2 million UAE dirhams

The airline will still be operating around 1,700 flights per day over the next week.