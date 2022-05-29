‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ hits 100 Crore club at box office within two weeks of release

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s latest release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has entered the Rs 100 crore club with the movie minting a total of Rs 109.92 crore on completion of two weeks of its release. It’s been only nine days since the film was released and it has already entered the Rs 100 crore club. The film now has a cumulative total of Rs 109.92 crore.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ‘#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat… Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films… National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: Rs 109.92 cr. #India biz’.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the 2007 released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the movie also stars Tabu. The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among many others, had a bumper opening on its first day of release as it collected Rs 14.11 crore.

It was the biggest from any Hindi film this year, beating other projects like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, among others. The family entertainer touched a huge milestone and earned Rs 11.35 crore. on Saturday. It’s week one total earning was Rs 92.05 crore. On it’s second Friday, the horror comedy raked in Rs 6.52 crore while on the second sunday it made Rs 11.35 crore.