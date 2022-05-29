Bo Hopkins, the American Graffiti actor passes away

Bo Hopkins, widely known for his role in ‘American Graffiti,’ has passed away. He was 80 years old. According to Variety, Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website.

‘It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you,’ a statement on the website reads.

Hopkins made his feature film debut as ‘Crazy Lee’ in the classic western ‘The Wild Bunch,’ released in 1969. Following that, director Sam Peckinpah cast him in another supporting role as a bank robber in ‘The Getaway’ (1972).

Hopkins’ other noteworthy projects include ‘White Lightning’ (1973), ‘Posse’ (1975), ‘The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing’ (1973), and ‘Midnight Express’ (1978). Hopkins had earlier served in the United States Army. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 16.