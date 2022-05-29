Breaking News; Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is gunned down!

Sidhu Moosewala, a Punjabi singer, was allegedly shot in Mansa village. The singer was brought to the hospital in critical condition. This comes only one day after the Punjab Police removed the protection of 424 persons, including Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala ran for the Punjab Assembly on a Congress ticket from Mansa, but was beaten by AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a massive margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently fired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on suspicion of corruption.

Sidhu Moosewala ignited outrage last month when he used his new song ‘Scapegoat’ to mock the Aam Aadmi Party and its fans. In his song, the artist allegedly referred to AAP followers as ‘gaddar’ (traitor).