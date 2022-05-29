Dravidian or Aryan? Bommai asks Siddaramaiah

After Siddaramaiah’s ‘Aryan’ remark on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the Congress leader to specify whether he was a Dravidian or an Aryan on Saturday. Mr Bommai said, ‘Let Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah first declare whether he is a Dravidian or Aryan.’

On Friday, Siddaramaiah stated that the RSS is not an organisation of native Indians, and that Davidians are the true natives of this country. ‘This RSS…are they native Indians? We’ve been quiet because we didn’t want to rake up a few things. Are Aryans from this country? Are (RSS) Dravidians? We must go to the roots,’ said Siddaramaiah.

Mr Bommai, in response to questions about Siddaramaiah’s remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared to former Prime Minister Nehru, said, ‘Yes it is true. (PM) Modi cannot be compared to Nehru because Nehru failed to take any tough action when China attacked India and the country lost a chunk of its territory to China.’

‘But (PM) Modi stood strong and acted tough when China tried to violate Indian borders. He did not compromise with Pakistan. He has preserved Indian unity and integrity. PM Modi has made India stronger. He certainly cannot be compared with Nehru,’ he said.