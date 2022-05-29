Gulf country to impose penalties on expat sponsors of visit visa

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to impose penalties on expat sponsors of visit visa. The Ministry of Interior in the country has decided to impose penalties because the people they brought into the country on visit visas have not left.

As per the new rule, these sponsors will not be issued any kinds of visas, including family visas for a period of two years. The proposal is under review by the Ministry of Interior. The proposal is based on instructions from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant- General (Retd) Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf.

Also Read; Crude oil imports by India rise in March

As per government data, around 14,653 expatriates entered on visit visas during the past three years until the first of May 2022 and did not leave the country.