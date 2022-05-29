Ireland reports first confirmed monkeypox case

Ireland’s health service verified its first case of monkeypox on Saturday (May 28). Another suspected case is also being probed, according to the report, and test results are pending, the Health Service Executive (HSE) stated in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, Argentina reported two instances of monkeypox virus on Friday in individuals who had recently arrived from Spain, marking the first time the virus has been diagnosed in Latin America during this outbreak. The health ministry of Argentina was the first to certify that a mam from the province of Buenos Aires had travelled to Spain and contracted monkeypox.

According to the ministry, a suspected case involving a Spaniard who had arrived in Argentina earlier in the week was also confirmed positive later in the day.

Ireland and Argentina are the latest nations to report monkeypox cases as part of a worldwide pandemic that has seen the uncommon virus spread to areas where outbreaks are not normally seen. More than 200 confirmed or probable illnesses have been reported in around 20 countries where monkeypox is not pandemic, predominantly in Europe.