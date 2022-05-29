Oppo to launch Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air in India in July

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Oppo may launch its Reno 8 series and Oppo Pad Air in India by July this year. The Reno series smartphones and midrange tablet made their debut in China earlier this week.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications: Oppo Reno 8 runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It houses a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a tripple rear camera setup and also houses a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats.Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro specifications: The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with a triple camera setup. The handset also houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Super Flash Charge fast charging.

Oppo Pad Air specifications: Oppo Pad Air runs on Android 12-based ColorOS and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM . It sports a 10.36-inch 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) display, with a peak brightness of up to 360 nits. Oppo Pad Air is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It houses a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.