Redmi to launch new smartphone ‘Redmi 11 5G’ in India in June

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Redmi may launch its new 5G smartphone, Redmi 11 5G in the Indian markets by June. The smartphone is expected to debut as a successor to the Redmi 10 and the first handset in the series to feature 5G connectivity. As per reports, the smartphone may be priced around Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Redmi 11 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and runs on MIUI. The smartphone will sport a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a dual rear camera setup. The handset will also feature a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, for selfies and video chats. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 18W fast charging.