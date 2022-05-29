‘Sex-induced amnesia’; Ten minutes after sex, a man forgets everything!

In Ireland, a 66-year-old man experienced amnesia 10 minutes after having intercourse with his wife. According to a case report published on Wednesday in the Official Journal of the Irish Medical Organisation, the intercourse caused short-term amnesia, which momentarily erased his recollection of the previous day and rendered him unable to remember new knowledge. The physicians are dubbing it ‘Transient Global Amnesia (TGA),’ which is described as ‘a sudden, brief episode of memory loss that cannot be traced to a more frequent neurological illness, such as epilepsy or stroke,’ according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to the physicians, the guy ‘felt worried’ after the intercourse when he discovered the date on his phone and realized ‘he had forgotten about his wedding anniversary’. He had, in fact, celebrated it the day before with his wife and family, but was unable to recollect the details. As per the diary, the man’s memory loss lasted an hour, during which he ‘repetitively questioned his wife and daughter about the events of that morning and the previous day’. He later went to the ER and got a fully normal neurological evaluation.

It is an uncommon illness that often affects people between the ages of 50 and 70, according to physicians. Some persons who have TGA are known to forget things that happened up to a year ago. Patients frequently restore their memories within a few hours. In this example, the affected man’s long-term memory was intact, and he was able to recall his name, age, and other basic biographical information.

However, this is not the first time this individual has been unable to recollect his previous days. In 2015, he had TGA once more, this time immediately after sexual intercourse. He eventually recovered his short-term memory. According to the authors of the Irish Medical Journal paper, who work in the Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick, up to 10% of persons who suffer from TGA will have a repeat episode.