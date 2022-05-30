15-year-old Bengal girl raped in Idukki; 2 including minor arrested

Idukki: A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a tea plantation in Idukki’s Santhanpara on Sunday.

The teenager hailing from West Bengal was visiting the Poopara viewpont of Santhanpara with a friend. Four local residents attacked and chased away the girl’s male companion before dragging her into the tea estate and sexually assaulting her. When the girl’s friend raised an alarm and arrived at the site with help, the assailants escaped.

The police have registered a case in connection with the event. The teenager will be subjected to a medical check-up. Two individuals, including a minor has been arrested, the police informed. The victim’s parents had arrived in Idukki from Bengal for working at a cardamom plantation. She visited the viewpoint with a youth working at the cardamom plantation.