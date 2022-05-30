3 including minor girl killed, 9 injured in lightning strike

Raipur: 3 people including a minor girl were killed and 9 others were injured in a lightning strike in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh.

‘As per police, the lightning struck a small eatery in the weekly market of the village. 12 people were injured in it. 3 of them, including the 12-year-old daughter of the eatery’s owner, died in a hospital in Shankargarh in neighbouring Balrampur district.

Also Read; Gulf country restrict outdoor working hours

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed officials to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of the deceased under RBC (Revenue Book Circular) provisions.