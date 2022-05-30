6 killed, 10 injured in truck-minivan collision

Hyderabad: At least 6 people were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Rentachintala village of the Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The accident took place after a truck hit a parked minivan.

The minivan carrying 39 passengers was coming from Srisailam. Injured have been shifted to Gurzala Government Hospital in Narasaraopet. Police has registered a case and investigation is underway.

Further details awaited.