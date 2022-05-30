Big B’s granddaughter hits the streets to spread awareness on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is a young entrepreneur and co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health IT firm. The diva uses her social media channels to raise awareness about crucial problems such as mental health, wage fairness, and more.

Navya took to Instagram on Saturday to deliver a message in honour of World Menstrual Hygiene Day. She also tweeted a photo of herself painting a wall on Mumbai street. Navya may be seen finishing the wall art while seated on her knees. ‘Happy world menstrual hygiene day! Maahvari ki jaankaari badlegi soch humaari’, the caption read.

The post went viral on the internet, and many people praised the star youngster for her efforts. One wrote, ‘So apart from looking absolutely gorgeous in the white suit a couple of nights ago, you also get down on your knees to paint the perfect picture for all the right reasons! So proud Navya. Keep doing the incredible work that you do’, while another added, ‘Don’t know you in person, but the amount I got to know you through your posts, I learnt that you are a very pure soul’.

Navya, on the other hand, has recently made headlines for her purported relationship with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. They frequently throw fuel to the fire, from lovely comments on each other’s social media postings to rumours of their bae-cation. The couple hasn’t verified the relationship rumours, though.