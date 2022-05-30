BJP to celebrate Modi government’s eighth anniversary starting today

With the BJP’s eight years in power at the Centre coming to an end today, the party is planning a massive celebration that will last until the second week of June. The festivities will be centred on ‘service, good governance and the welfare of the poor’.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a road show in Shimla on Tuesday to celebrate his eighth year in office. The PM’s roadshow would travel half a kilometre between CTO and Rani Jhansi Park, according to state BJP leaders. The PM will then speak during a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan. He will also interact virtually with recipients of 17 government programmes from all throughout the country.

‘The BJP is planning for the grand celebrations by reaching out to its people with government policies and programmes. The ministers will take out Vikas Teeratha yatra’, a top source in the party had said earlier this month.

Last week, top BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, met to discuss and arrange the great celebration. The goal of the 15-day programme is to inform people on all of the government’s policies and programmes. A roadmap for taking the government’s report card to the public was also devised during a meeting of the BJP national office bearers held in Jaipur on May 20.

The state-level celebratory events would include Delhi BJP officials participating in a 75-hour public outreach campaign in June to honour the eight years of the Narendra Modi government. This involves raising awareness of the Modi government’s accomplishments, meeting with beneficiaries of different initiatives, and eating lunch at the homes of local influencers, among other things.