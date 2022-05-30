BREAKING NEWS- Money laundering case; Health Minister arrested by ED

Satyendar Jain, a Delhi Health minister, was detained on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. Earlier in April, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to entities reportedly related to Satyendar Jain and his relatives.

The attachments were made in conjunction with a money-laundering investigation the agency is conducting against the minister. The ED case is predicated on a 2017 FIR filed against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED had just recently summoned Jain for interrogation in the matter before interviewing him in 2018. According to the CBI charge, Jain could not explain the source of money received by four firms in which he was a stakeholder. The agency had filed a corruption investigation against him, his wife, and four others. Previously, the CBI questioned him on the matter.