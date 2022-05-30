Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal edged higher marginally in the commodity market. The weakening of the US dollar supported the precious metal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading at Rs 51,095 per 10 gram, up by 0.09% or Rs 45. Silver futures were trading higher by 0.26% or Rs 159 at Rs 62,275 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up by 0.2% at $ 1,856.86 per ounce. US gold futures edged higher by 0.1% to $ 1,859.40. Spot silver rose by 0.1% to $ 22.13 per ounce.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,280, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4785, higher by Rs 10.