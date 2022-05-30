Expert explains 5 ways to heal the nervous system.

When we are exposed to long periods of stress and worry, our nerve systems become tightened and scared. This causes much more restlessness. Our bodies go into survival mode when we’ve been dealing with negative emotions for a long time. This makes you feel exhausted all of the time. When the nervous system is out of whack, mystery diseases, chronic illnesses, and mental problems follow. But how do we control it? How can we begin the nervous system’s mending process?

Psychologist Nicole LePera addressed the subject of a dysregulated nervous system and healing on her Instagram profile a day ago. Nicole, who goes by the handle The Holistic Psychologist on Instagram, is well-known for regularly posting her thoughts on such topics. Nicole emphasised the significance of nervous system care, writing, ‘I truly believe a key to a healthier human, family, and society is through nervous system care.’ Nicole scribbled down five ways in which we might begin the nervous system’s mending process. The following are the details:

Vitamin B levels

Vitamin B1, B6, and B12 play a role in the synthesis of neurotransmitters such as acetylcholine, serotonin, and norepinephrine. These neurotransmitters are essential for the nervous system’s regulation and proper functioning.

Cold exposure

Nicole suggested that the body’s tolerance limit be increased when it comes to cold exposure. She suggested that we put our hand in a large bowl of icy water. We should let our body to feel the sensations as we relax into it. This aids in the body’s tolerance window being widened.

Morning sunlight

Morning sunlight plays an important role in resetting the circadian cycle. It also aids in a restful night’s sleep. Sleep is crucial for the nervous system’s repair and healing.

Boundaries

Nicole is constantly emphasising the need of setting boundaries. Nicole said that some boundaries should be in place at all times when it comes to managing the nervous system. Boundaries must also be set for words and situations that force us to return to survival mode.

Skin to skin

‘When you feel safe and connect to someone, close contact with naturally bring you in to a parasympathetic (rest and digest) state,’Nicole wrote.