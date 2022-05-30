Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar and positive trend in the Indian equity market supported the upward rally of the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.53 against the American dollar. During trading, it then reached at 77.46, registering a rise of 12 paise from the last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee had settled at 77.58 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.11% lower at 101.55. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs1,943.10 crore.