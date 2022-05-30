Gulf Air introduces Apple Pay on Mobile app

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction.

The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.

Also Read; Popular Front of India releases documentary abusing Veer Savarkar, calls him ‘traitor’

Meanwhile, the air carrier announced that it will start a direct flight connecting Bahrain and Manchester in the UK. The flight service will beginfrom June 1. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with economy and business class cabins for the service.