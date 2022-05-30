Gulf country restrict outdoor working hours

Doha: The labour Ministry in Qatar has announced summer working hours for people working outdoors. Ministry has restricted the working hours in outdoors due to severe heat. The regulation will come into effect from June 1. The Ministry of Labor has stated that this will continue till September 15.

Also Read; UK to lift visa requirements for citizens of this country

The work done under the sun or in open workplaces must be stopped between 10 am and 3:30 pm. Ministry has issued instruction for this. Earlier the ministry launched an awareness campaign clarifying health and occupational safety guidelines.