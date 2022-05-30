Gulf country to temporarily suspend e-services for expat permits

Muscat: Authorities in Oman will temporarily suspend the electronic services for permits to bring in expat manpower. The e-services will be suspended for a day on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The electronic services will resume on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Earlier the Oman government had announced new working hours for government employees. The working hours have been rescheduled from 7.30 am to 4:30 pm. The working hours was revised to ensure that customer service departments remain open for a longer time and enable faster processing of work.

All service delivery outlets of Ministry of Labour will be available to receive and serve customers from 7:30 am to 3 pm.